Beignet Fest celebrates the sweet treat all while giving back

The festival will look different, but offer delicious beignets and help 2 great causes

NEW ORLEANS — Beignet Fest kicks off Friday, however, like many events it's having to pivot because of the pandemic. This year, it's called 'Beignet Fest at Their Place.'

"It's a New Orleans tradition," said Alaska Sykes. "When you think about New Orleans, you think about beignets."

For three days people can celebrate something delicious.

"We have the blueberry cheesecake which is my favorite," said Sykes. "We also have s'mores with chocolate and graham crackers."

This year though the 5th annual Beignet Fest looks a bit different. Because instead of having it at one location, technically, it's at 12.

"We just felt like this was needed," said Sherwood Collins, the Executive Director of the Tres Doux Foundation and Co-Producer of Beignet Fest. "We figured as much as we appreciate the support, that we kind of need to support our food vendors who help us every year."

To participate, choose from a dozen different places around New Orleans, Metairie, the Northshore and West Bank. Then order your favorite treat and enjoy.

"We have different participants you can find at Beignetfest.com," said Collins. "Just go and find the directions to the venues, go and help them out. If you can, order ahead of time, but definitely when you get there social distance and wear a mask."

The money raised at Beignet Fest goes toward local resources and programs for children who are Autistic and on the spectrum. However, this year with COVID-19, they're also looking to help raise money for local businesses.

One stop on the list, is 'The Vintage' where Kitchen Manager, Alaska Sykes, says this year will still be a great time even though it'll be different.

"During this pandemic we've all been separated, and now we have a way to come together," she said. "And that's nice."

So whether it's a beignet sno-ball, a traditional one, or one with a twist, you can eat for a great cause this weekend, which truly makes it a sweet deal for all.

Event organizers are also encouraging people to donate online if they can't make it out. More information and to donate can be done at beignetfest.com.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...