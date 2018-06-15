On this Father's Day, I'm thinking about my dad. He died about a year ago, just months before the birth of my daughter.

During our last conversation, I told him Suzette and I were having a baby girl.

He was hooked up to machines in his hospital bed and couldn't talk, but he shook his head up and down in approval.

I told him we would name our baby Ava Elizabeth. Somehow, he found the energy to show me a smile. That meant a lot to me.

Dad died two days later.

I would have liked to have been able to ask him how he and my late mother made parenthood look easy.

We never wanted for anything, even if it meant my father had to work two jobs and my mother put her own ambitions on hold to watch after me and my 10 brothers and sisters as a stay-at-home mom.

I think what Dad would have told me is something I'm now learning from my daughter: being a father is a journey of small steps.

Many people told me that being a parent is the hardest job you'll ever love. I don't see it that way.

Being a father is not a job; it's a gift that keeps giving every day.

There is nothing like holding your child in your arms and hugging her while she hugs you back just as tight.

There's nothing like seeing her grow from infant to little girl -- way too fast.

There's nothing like hearing your baby's first words. Ava's first word was “Dada,” much to my wife's dismay.

I hope she knows how much we love her. I hope we never disappoint her or give her any reason to doubt that she is the most important person in our universe.

Dad wasn't the touchy-feely type, but we could always count on him for support, encouragement and an occasional few dollars if we needed it.

He was tough but fair. I'm not afraid to say when it comes to Ava, I'm a pushover.

My father was always happy to tell me how proud he was of me, even though he wasn't initially too keen on me choosing journalism as a career.

Sometimes I look at Ava and wonder what path she will choose and how I'll react when it comes time for her to head out into the world on her own.

For now, I'm enjoying watching Ava grow up. She has a goofy side that keeps me entertained. I still haven't figured out how to get her to fall asleep when it's bedtime.

I'm sure Dad is now with Mom, watching down on Ava as my wife and I navigate the brave new world of being parents.

This Father's Day is special, not only because it's my first as a dad, but because it gives me the opportunity to reflect on my own father through the lens of fatherhood.

Happy Father's Day!

Paul Murphy can be reached at pmurphy@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL