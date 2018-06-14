What's the most Louisiana way to clear off a baseball field full of water?

Use an airboat.

That's exactly what Captain Josh Galt did Thursday, after three days of rain kept little leaguers off the diamond during playoffs.

It took Galt 40 minutes to clear off four fields in Cypress Park, helping out a few girls softball teams as well.

"We did this because we had a doubleheader, and the reason for that is because it was makeup games from previous games that were canceled," Galt's brother Micah said.

© 2018 WWL