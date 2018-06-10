NEW ORLEANS -- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos stopped by two New Orleans Charter Schools this Friday. It's part of her "Rethink School" tour, part of an effort to learn how schools can improve.

Betsy Devos was welcomed by a group of 4th-graders in science class, taught entirely in French.

"Bonjour!" greeted students at Edwards Hynes Charter Schools.

"I heard it's easier to learn Spanish if you know French and vice versa," DeVos said to a student.

President Donald Trump's Secretary of Education has been visiting several schools around the country, this week the leg was across the Southern Region, with visits in Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia.

"There is no one size fits all," DeVos said.

During the visit, Devos praised the New Orleans public school system for transitioning over to charter schools. She continued to be impressed at the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy, where students showed off robots they engineered to navigate a maze.

"I think having the ability to do things right for an individual school building that actually respond to the desires of parents and the students needs is really empowering for all," Devos said.

But some parents in New Orleans say the charter model is unhealthy, leaving their students with few choices for a top, or even good schools; and they worry about future cuts. It was just last year DeVos sought a $9 billion cut to the education budget, that Congress then rejected.

With all that said, why did she not visit the schools where improvement is seriously needed?

"Well, when I'm on my 'Rethink School Tour' we are looking for schools that do things differently and creatively to meet students needs," she said.

While this is the last stop, Devos says the work to raising outcomes for students continues as does keeping education competitive.

