Beyoncé draws thousands Superdome show

Hundreds of thousands hit the Superdome for Beyoncé's 2023 Renaissance tour.

NEW ORLEANS — Queen B is in town and thousands of fans hit the Caesars Superdome for the Renaissance tour. But before the gates to the dome opened, outside the dome it was a sea of silver, on silver, on silver.

Fan Herlinda Gibson said, "I have been waiting all year for this very excited."

Jeannie Smith said she, "Had to wear silver, I have been on Twitter and I have seen what the posts are sayin."

Because Beyoncé is that girl, fan Ladarius Goodwin said, "I love Beyoncé, the empowerment of her bringing people together, this album brought so many people together so just to be here to celebrate means everything."

All this good energy, another fan Deja Rawles said, "I grew up with Beyoncé. I first remember when Beyoncé announced she was having Blue Ivy. Lemonade was the first album I understood what music was... and I was like, this is music. "

Queen B, a source of empowerment for her fans, Gladys Wicker said Beyoncé, "Lets us know that we're seen as black women and we're empowered to do better everyday."

While Nico Adams said, "I could listen to Beyoncé, some of her songs could literally speak to me, I would literally cry, laugh have fun anything with Beyoncé's music."

A stampede when the queens come through, Gibson said, "Very, very excited, I have been sleeping it, I have been waking up playing her music, playing her music."

While the gates at the dome opened more than 45 minutes late, you won’t break a Beyoncé fans' soul.

Rawles said, "Renaissance represents black people, queer people and all the tribulations we go through."