Bicyclist killed in Monday morning Metairie hit & run crash: JPSO

NEW ORLEANS — A man died after a hit & run in Metairie early Monday morning, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

The victim was a bicyclist driving in the roadway in the 2200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard around 3 a.m. Monday when a vehicle hit him from behind, the spokesman said.

Minutes later, a passer-by stopped at the scene and called 911, Captain Jason Rivarde with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office's Public Affairs Division said.

The driver who struck & killed the bicyclist fled the scene.

The victim died before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

"The victim was pronounced dead on the scene," Rivarde said. "There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Traffic Division at 504.598.5880 or contact Crimestoppers."

Anyone willing to share information that can help JPSO in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

