Bicyclist struck and killed on N. Claiborne Ave., NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — Part of North Claiborne Avenue was closed for about an hour Tuesday morning as the New Orleans Police Department investigated a traffic fatality involving a bicyclist.

It happened at about 3:23 a.m. at the intersection of St Louis Street and North Claiborne Avenue.

Initial reports show that a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation had North Claiborne Avenue heading eastbound from St Louis Street to Lafitte Street shut down for about an hour before reopening to traffic.

Police have not yet said what led to the fatal crash with the bicyclist. The investigation is ongoing.