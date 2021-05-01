President Joe Biden to visit New Orleans, Lake Charles on Thursday to promote infrastructure plan

President Joe Biden will travel to New Orleans & Lake Charles to promote the American Jobs Plan, a White House statement said Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS — President Joe Biden plans on coming to New Orleans on Thursday in one of two Louisiana stops in the Getting America Back on Track Tour to promote the American Jobs Plan.

The second stop in Louisiana will be in Lake Charles, a statement from the White House said.

The president's agenda includes efforts to pass proposals on infrastructure, children, families, and education.

The American Families Plan is a once-in-a-generation investment in the foundations of middle-class prosperity — education, health care, and child care. It will help families meet the needs of today — and power the innovation and growth of tomorrow. https://t.co/KB6V3Mfoi8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 29, 2021

From education to child care, the American Families Plan will make transformational investments in our kids, our families, and our economic future. Watch as Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice explains: pic.twitter.com/mKZU2PO1qu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 30, 2021