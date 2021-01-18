Biden's Inaugural 'We Are One' event includes the Human Jukebox Marching Band

NEW ORLEANS — As part of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Haris's We Are One event Tuesday, you can watch Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band perform live online.
Inauguration officials selected the band to participate in what would be a limited event for television and digital audiences, spokespersons with the marching band said on Twitter.
You can watch the event, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., by clicking here.
The document from the Presidential Inaugural Committee said the limitations will reflect Biden and Harris's "commitment to protecting the health safety of Americans while demonstrating the strength and resilience of our country."
People can also watch the event on Urban One, HBCU Grad, NowThis, Revolt TV, BET, and other platforms, the tweet said.
