Big Freedia shared a special connection with George Floyd after meeting him on tour

NEW ORLEANS — Roughly 1,200 miles separate New Orleans from Minneapolis, a distance New Orleans bounce artist Big Freedia knows isn't too far, because of a connection to man named George Floyd.

"He would always text and say ‘How are you doing.' He was just a loving, kind person," Freedia said.

Freedia met Floyd two years ago while doing a show in Minneapolis. Floyd was hired as security. From there, a friendship formed.

"He just always kept in contact and would always say 'Hey sis, I'm just calling to check on you and see when you're going to take me on the road' and when I went back to Minneapolis he was my security again," Freedia said.

Time passed, but the calls and texts didn't fade. Then when video of Floyd pinned to the ground by an officer's knee became public, all that time was erased and Freedia's connection to Floyd grew stronger.

“When I saw the video, I was just in tears before I even knew it was George,” she said. "It blew my mind. I was just in a state of shock.”

With Floyd's death, protests began to fill the streets across the country, including New Orleans, bringing the name George Floyd right to Freedia's doorstep. Floyd's memory even helped light up the New Orleans skyline, as the Mercedes Benz Superdome was bathed in crimson and gold, the colors of Floyd's high school in Houston, Texas.

With protests and tributes across the country, Freedia hopes the legacy of her friend does more than just create awareness for racial injustice. The hope is to create change.

“I definitely think that this will change what's happening around the world and I think it will be remembered for ever,” Freedia said. "I think the death of George will definitely give people a chance for their voices to finally be heard and for us to speak out and not be silent anymore.”

Not one to be silent, Freedia says the plan is to do whatever possible to make sure those voices continue.