METAIRIE -- If you’ve driven down Bonnabel Boulevard in Metairie, you likely recognize “Big Lee” Martin’s house.

The LSU Super Fan’s house is now up for sale along with all the memorabilia inside.

"So in my career this is the first listing I've ever held like this," Matthew Grass, The Agency Real Estate Broker said.

Grass has been tasked with selling perhaps the most infamous home in Metairie.

“You don’t have many collectors of this magnitude,” he added.

“Big Lee” was known as an LSU super fan who proudly displayed his love for the Tigers inside and outside his home. The towing company owner was shot and killed at the conclusion of a long-running dispute with his neighbor last May.

“The family ran into trouble having somebody to sell the stuff and they asked me to handle it for them,” Grass said.

You can’t pick out a single item though, the $349,000 price tag for the home comes with everything inside.

Grass said he’s already getting a lot of calls about the home and what’s inside, but this is not a garage sale. He’s showing to serious buyers only.

“One lucky buyer will collect a ton of LSU memorabilia, there's other movie memorabilia located in the back as well,” he said.

There will be an open house this Sunday, July 22, from Noon to 3 p.m. Private appointments are also available.

