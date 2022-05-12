Biker struck, killed on highway in LaFourche Parish crash

Police say the victim, 57-year-old Jerome Cooter, was biking north on Highway 308 without rear lighting.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police say a bicyclist was killed on Louisiana Highway 308 in Lafourche Parish Thursday morning.

Upon approaching the bike a 2022 Hyundai Accent, also traveling north on Highway 308, attempted to merge left to avoid an accident, but ended up striking Cooter, ejecting him from his bicycle.

Cooter was then struck by two vehicles that were traveling in the same direction.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of all the vehicles were properly retrained, suffering no injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was not suspected of driving impaired, and after a voluntary breath sample, was determined to be clear of any alcohol.

A toxicology sample was taken from Cooter, the results are currently unknown.