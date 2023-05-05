Bill to raise golf cart driving age passes in Florida legislature

A violation of the law would include a noncriminal traffic infraction.

FLORIDA, USA — The age to drive a golf cart will be going up in Florida unless the bill is vetoed by Gov. DeSantis.

Currently, golf carts can be driven by anyone 14-years-old or older. A bill recently passed by the Florida legislature proposes the age be raised to 16 and further requires that a person operating it to have a valid learner’s driver license or driver license.

A person who is 18 years of age or older would have to possess a valid form of government-issued photographic identification. A violation of the law would include a noncriminal traffic infraction.

It was filed by Representative Cyndi Stevenson, who represents parts of St. Johns.

"As we adopt new options for mobility, safety regulations will also have to evolve," Stevenson previously told First Coast News. "We are seeing more people in the ER with serious avoidable injuries. This bill is a common sense way to reduce pain, suffering, trips to the ER and even loss of life. This is the kind of work the public expects us to do in Tallahassee."

According to the St. Johns County Sheriffs' Office, golf carts can only be driven on designated public roads with speed limits no faster than 25 miles per hour.