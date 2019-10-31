Bishop Roger Morin, whose seven years as bishop of Biloxi, Miss. followed 40 years of service in New Orleans where he led planning for the 1987 visit of Pope John Paul II and launched social outreach programs such as Second Harvest Food Bank, died Thursday. He was 78.

A statement from the Archdiocese of New Orleans and Diocese of Biloxi said Morin was returning home Thursday after vacationing with his family in Massachusetts and died during his return trip.

“Bishop Morin had a special place in his heart for the poor and vulnerable and was instrumental in assisting Archbishop Hannan with building the Catholic social service ministries in our archdiocese as we know them today,” said Archbishop Gregory Aymond in a statement.

“This is a sad day for our diocese,” said Biloxi Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III, who succeeded Morin in 2016. "Bishop Morin was a kind and gentle man who truly embodied his episcopal motto as one who walked humbly and acted justly."

A native of Dracut, Mass., Morin came to New Orleans as a young seminarian in the summer of 1967 to help develop its new Summer Witness program, an anti-poverty effort for children run by the Archdiocese’s Social Apostolate and established by the late Archbishop Philip Hannan.

After dropping out of the seminary, Morin returned to New Orleans the following year, to work for the archdiocese as a layman. He later became director of The Center, a neighborhood social service organization run by the Social Apostolate.

Ordained to the priesthood by Hannan in 1971, Morin’s first parish assignment brought him to St. Henry Parish in New Orleans. But his skills in church administration and leadership became evident, and his work with social services programs continued.

In 1973, he was appointed associate director of the Social Apostolate and in 1975 became the director, responsible for the operation of nine year-round social service centers sponsored by the archdiocese.

In 1978, he was a volunteer member of Mayor Ernest “Dutch” Morial’s transition team dealing with federal programs and then accepted a $1 a year position as deputy special assistant to the mayor for federal programs and projects.

He served the city of New Orleans until 1981, when he was appointed archdiocesan vicar for community affairs. In that role, he was responsible for leading nine agencies: Catholic Charities, Social Apostolate, human relations, alcoholics’ ministry, Apostleship of the Sea, cemeteries, disaster relief, hospitals and prisons.

In 1982, Morin, Hannan and Gregory Ben Johnson, director of the Social Apostolate, established Second Harvest Food Bank, of which Morin was founding president. The non-profit now provides food and support to more than 700 community partners and programs across 23 Louisiana parishes, distributing the equivalent of more than 32 million meals to more than 210,000 people a year.

One of the highlights of Morin’s priesthood came in 1987 when he directed the Archdiocese of New Orleans’ preparations for Pope John Paul II’s historic visit to New Orleans. He spent 18 months leading the team that organized the pope’s 72-hour visit, coordinating thousands of volunteers as well as representatives of local, state, federal and international agencies.

"I don't think the level of excitement on the part of the people will ever exceed that of the papal visit," Morin said in 1991.

Morin was one of the celebrants at the pope’s outdoor mass near the UNO Lakefront Arena. In a 1997 Times-Picayune article he called that service “a mountaintop experience,” and added, “If you’ve had a mystical moment every now and then in prayer or meditation, where something happens and you know that it happened, your faith is more real at that given moment.”

Morin later also coordinated the events of the bicentennial of the archdiocese in 1993 as well as leading committees overseeing the retirement ceremonies for Hannan and the installation of his successor, Archbishop Francis Schulte.

In 2003, Morin was appointed by Pope John Paul II as Auxiliary Bishop of New Orleans.

Following Hurricane Katrina two years later, he and other bishops were involved in the controversial decision by then-Archbishop Alfred Hughes to close or consolidate several local churches, citing the effects of the storm as well as a priest shortage, population changes and financial constraints.



In addition to his work for the Archdiocese, for many years Morin also served as pastor of Incarnate Word Church just off Carrollton Avenue. His church-owned home in the neighborhood was one of several destroyed by fire after Hurricane Katrina. After years of designing poverty programs in New Orleans, Morin then faced his own personal loss.



“There was nothing but a pile of ashes and rubble behind me," Morin said later. "So I found myself tested in the same way so many of our people were. But we still knew that while we had lost many things, we were still blessed and that we still had reason to be grateful to God for the blessings we possessed in terms of our faith and our hope."



In 2009, he was named Bishop of Biloxi. He was third bishop of the diocese which was created in 1977. When he reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 in 2016, he submitted his letter of resignation to Pope Francis.

Morin earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. John’s Seminary in Brighton, Mass., and continued theology studies at St. John’s for two years of graduate school. He later earned a Master of Divinity degree in Theology from Notre Dame Seminary and a master’s degree in urban studies from Tulane University.



Morin is survived by one brother and three sisters.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral, 870 Howard Ave., Biloxi, Mississippi. Visitation will be held Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.