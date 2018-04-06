WINNFIELD, La. (AP) - A black bear that spent a week wandering through a central Louisiana town has been captured.

KNOE-TV reports that a state wildlife agent tranquilized and tagged the bear Friday after the 350-pound male climbed down from a tree and up to a back porch in Winnfield.

The bear had spent a week roaming around town, including stops at a park and the library.

Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan tells the News-Star he had to cordon off six blocks downtown while the bear was ambling about.

He says he's "never seen anything like it" in 44 years of law enforcement.

State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries large carnivore expert Maria Davidson says the bear was just walking, and got bottle-necked in Winnfield.

The bear will be returned to the wild.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.