'No warning that this was on their agenda' | Black male suicide deaths are rising faster than any other racial groups

Actress Regina King's son took his life last week. Now some in the Black community want to raise more awareness about suicide and mental health.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Researchers are sounding the alarm about the number of young Black men who are dying by suicide.

Just last week, the 26-year-old son of award-winning actress and director Regina King took his own life. Now, some in the African American community are speaking out to raise more awareness about suicide and mental health.

CBS 8’s LaMonica Peters talks to a mother in Rancho Bernardo about her son’s tragic death by suicide.

Jace Bolognone was only 16-years-old.

His mother, Joanne Kendrick, says she and his father had no clue that he was struggling mentally. Then on November 5, 2021, their lives changed forever when he took his own life.

Kendrick says she still doesn’t know exactly what lead her son to take his own life. She says he’d recently earned money from his first job in San Diego and on the day that he shot himself, he was with his father and had just gotten his first car.

“He sent some text messages saying goodbye and that we shouldn’t mourn him and that we shouldn’t be sad and things of that nature," said Kendrick. "So, this was something that either was long in the making for it to occur or it was a split-second decision.”

A 2019 report released by the Congressional Black Caucus says that death by suicide among Black youth is rising faster than any other racial group. Suicide ranked as the 3rd leading cause of death in Black men from ages 15-24 and Black men are four times more likely to die by suicide than Black women.

“We need more Black male therapists to be more vocal about their services and what they have to offer to these Black men because that’s inherently who they’re going to feel more comfortable with talking to,” said Diamond Dale, a Black Mental Health Advocate who runs H.O.M.E. San Diego, an agency that connects young people to mental health services.

The conversation about suicide in the Black community was sparked after 26-year-old Ian Alexander Jr. took his life last week. He’s the son of actress and director Regina King.

“We’re saying this is happening in our community and what can we do to try to prevent it, especially when you have children like Regina King’s son and my son who showed absolutely nothing, no warning that this was on their agenda," said Kendrick.

While research shows bullying, trauma and racial discrimination are clear risk factors for Black youth, those who attempt suicide are less likely to have been diagnosed with having a mental illness.

Dale says parents should also start as early as possible talking to their children about their feelings and how to process them.

Here's more information on Black mental health resources:

