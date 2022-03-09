'Black Panther' director handcuffed, wrongly accused of attempting to rob Atlanta bank

The award-winning director said he has "moved on" after Bank of America addressed the situation.

ATLANTA — "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler said he has now "moved on" after he was placed in handcuffs, and mistakenly accused of trying to rob a Buckhead bank back in January.

According to a report from the Atlanta Police Department, two officers responded to bank hold up call at the Bank of America at 1280 West Paces Ferry Road on Jan. 7.

Officers confronted a man and a woman parked in front of the bank inside a black Lexus SUV. Police said they thought officers were going to ask them to move their vehicle, but officers told the pair that wasn't the case.

That's when the man told police he was waiting for movie producer Ryan Coogler, who was making a transaction inside, according to the report.

Police said they asked the man to provide a description of Coogler, which they claim matched the description of a suspect who was trying to rob the Bank of America.

The man and the woman were then separately detained in the back of marked police patrol cars, while officers continued "conducting an investigation."

Then officers escorted Coogler out of the bank in handcuffs.

According to the report, the award-winning director reportedly asked the bank teller if he could withdraw over $10,000 from his account by writing a note on the back of withdrawal slip in efforts to be discreet.

But the bank teller then "received an alert" from Coogler's account, and she told her manager there was an attempt to rob the bank, the report states. That's when emergency responders were summoned.

The report states their preliminary investigation revealed Coogler was, in fact, who the man and woman said he was. He had his California identification and his Bank of America card on him at the time.

Officers later admitted in the report Bank of America made a mistake and Coogler was never doing anything wrong. Police then released the man and the woman from their patrol cars, and unshackled Coogler from handcuffs.

The report states authorities explained the misunderstanding to all three people and apologized to them.

Coogler asked for the name and badge numbers of all Atlanta Police officers on the scene, according to the report. He later told TMZ, "This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."