NEW ORLEANS — The Blue Angels, the Navy’s elite flying squadron, put on a show for New Orleans’ front-line workers Wednesday.

The F-18 fighters flew from LaPlace, over Avondale and Westwego, then across the Mississippi River and over New Orleans. They then crossed the Lake to fly over the Northshore before looping back over New Orleans and into St. Bernard Parish.

It was part of the "America Strong" campaign to show support to workers battling the coronavirus, which has flown over several cities across the U.S. so far. The Blue Angels will be coming from their flyovers of the Dallas and Houston areas before New Orleans.

It comes after a flyover of New Orleans by the U.S. Air Force and Louisiana National Guard last week that captured the attention of thousands.

