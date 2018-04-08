NEW ORLEANS- From healthcare to social security, every topic was on the table as Representative Cedric Richmond from New Orleans and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke before a large crowd of supporters. Many Democrats see Warren as a candidate for the 2020 Presidential Election, but she made it clear that America needs to focus on the 2018 Mid-Terms.

"We cannot be a party that focuses on Presidential and skip everything that happens in between," Sen. Warren said.

This fall 435 House Seats are up for grabs. Warren and Richmond believe Democrats are positioned to pick up House seats this November, possibly flipping the majority in their favor.

"It's not all, 'you gotta show up on election day.' You gotta start showing up now. To volunteer. To be part of these campaigns. And then when the time comes, you gotta bring a lot of people with you," Sen. Warren said.

"Every day we see something that's disastrous coming out of this White House and, I believe that people are fed up. People are scared, and people want to voice their frustration with the fact that this Government is not working for working families," Rep. Cedric Richmond said.

Roger Villere, Former Chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party says the so called "Blue Wave," will be washed out by a sea of red.

"When I go talk to these candidates, really not just Louisiana. I've been to D.C. I've been to Texas. I've been to Florida. I've been to Alabama. And in all the places that I've been, there's a real deep commitment to go out and vote," Villere said.

Villere feels Republicans and the nation are on the right track thanks to President Donald Trump.

"You see people are getting jobs! People are getting off of Welfare. They're getting off of food stamps. I think that's great," Villere said.

Just today, the Labor Department reported the unemployment rate is at 3.9%, a 20-year low.

Both parties are making their pitches, but the true test will be what happens at the polls in three months.

