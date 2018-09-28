BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's top higher education board will audit university admissions across the state, to make sure campuses are following the required minimum standards.

Wednesday's announcement from the Board of Regents comes after Louisiana State University reworked its admissions approach. The state's flagship university has lessened its reliance on standardized test scores and grade point averages.

Until this year, LSU required potential incoming freshmen to have a 3.0 high school GPA and a 22 on the ACT college entrance exam to be considered for admission, with limited exceptions.

Now, the university is de-emphasizing those two benchmarks as primary determiners of entrance. But LSU says it is meeting the minimum admissions standards set by Regents in 2005.

Regents expect to start its audit process in January and issue a report in the spring.

