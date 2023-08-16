Firefighters battled blaze at a boat dock in St Tammany, sheriff’s office reports

Firefighters were quick to the scene of a fire at the boat dock off Ox Bow Lane near Covington. The dock and several boats were on fire.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division reports that firefighters battled a blaze at a boat dock Wednesday morning.

The fire is currently contained STPSO says. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

It is also unknown if there were any injuries or how many boats may have been damaged in the fire.

