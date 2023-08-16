x
Firefighters battled blaze at a boat dock in St Tammany, sheriff’s office reports

Credit: STPSO

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division reports that firefighters battled a blaze at a boat dock Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were quick to the scene of a fire at the boat dock off Ox Bow Lane on the Tchefuncte River near Covington. The dock and several boats were on fire.

The fire is currently contained STPSO says. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

It is also unknown if there were any injuries or how many boats may have been damaged in the fire.

The STPSO 🛥Marine Division were called to assist our friends - 🚒the firemen 🧑‍🚒 - this morning at the scene of a fire...

Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

