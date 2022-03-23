Boating incident claim mans life, body recovered: LDWF investigates

Agents said at about 5 p.m. a call went out to the Dubach Police Department and the Lincoln Parish Fire Department about a submerged kayak in James Lake.

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — A man is dead after a fatal boating incident in Lincoln Parish Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Investigations quickly started and the body of 57-year-old Stanley L. Morrow was pulled from the lake at about 7 p.m., according to LDWF. Agents said Morrow did not have a lifejacket on at the time his body was recovered and given to the Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office

The time of the incident and the cause is not known at the moment but the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries is leading the investigation and will release a cause of death after the autopsy is done.

