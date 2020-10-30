Boats tossed out of the water in Bay St. Louis by Hurricane Zeta

Storm surge here in Bay St. Louis was measured between 8 and 10 feet overnight.

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — Boats are bottom up in Bay St. Louis where wind gusts of 104 mph tore off siding and gutters – and blew out windows.

Hurricane Zeta ripped through coastal Mississippi with plenty of power. Daniel Walker says he moved his boat just in time.

"Wednesday we brought it up the Jordan River and tied it up to palm trees and let it come up with the storm surge,” he said. “This is the third time we moved it for storms this year.”

His boat would’ve been in the same spot where another sailboat crashed into a dock.

Further east, the roads in Pass Christian are covered in mounds of sand and lined with debris.

In Long Beach, seven boats washed up on a single block.

"That takes the cake, to see a sailboat in a McDonalds parking lot,” Jeff Watkins said. “That might be a first."

According to Watkins, there were more boats on the land than in the water after Hurricane Zeta passed.

There’s a lot of cleanup ahead, but boaters are thankful it wasn’t worse.

"When you come out and you see this, you just feel blessed that there wasn't more loss of life or damage,” Mark Taylor said.

