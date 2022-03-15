Bodies of 2 fishermen recovered from Louisiana lake

MANY, La. — The bodies of two missing fisherman have been recovered from Toledo Bend Lake.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, in a post on Facebook, said the men never returned from a fishing trip on Friday and they were reported missing the next day. A search began at a boat launch in the community of Ebarb and the first body was found about 8 p.m. Saturday just south of that area, KATC-TV reported.
Deputies identified him as 61-year-old George Diboll of Oakdale.
A search for the second fisherman continued Sunday by helicopter and crews — using sonar equipment — were able to recover the 18-foot aluminum boat used by the men. It was sitting on the bottom of the lake in about 17-feet of water. The second man's body was found Monday near the Holly Park Marina on the Texas side of the lake. He has been identified as 61-year-old Marvin Parsons of Lafayette.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is now investigating the incident.
Autopsies will be conducted on the men to determine how they died.
