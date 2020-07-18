Body believed to be of missing Slidell man found in Lake Ponchartrain Saturday: STPSO

William Segrave, 65, left his home Thursday afternoon, and family members were concerned to see his 28-foot boat still running Friday morning in Lake Pontchartrain.

NEW ORLEANS — Recovery crews have found a body while searching for a Slidell man who went missing after his boat was found abandoned in Lake Pontchartrain Friday morning, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.

William Segrave, 65, left his home Thursday afternoon, and family members were concerned to see his 28-foot boa still running Friday morning near the base of the Highway 11 train bridge.

The sheriff’s office marine unit, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, the U.S. Coast Guard and family members looked for Segrave into the night Friday and resumed Saturday morning.

They found a body in the lake near the Twin Spans around noon Saturday. It was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office, which will officially identify the body and determine what killed the person and how.

The body has not been identified, but St. Tammany Parish officials indicated it was likely Segrave.

