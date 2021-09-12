Body camera video shows moments gunman fired 72 shots at deputies in Brandon

The sheriff's office says Daniel Lighty fired 72 shots from a car wash parking lot off East Brandon Boulevard.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Body camera video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows the moments deputies responded to a man firing a gun in a car wash parking lot off East Brandon Boulevard Thursday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says it was by the "grace of God" that no one was hurt when 35-year-old Daniel Lighty, who was said to be suffering from a mental health crisis, began to open fire.

The body camera video released is 5:23 minutes long and shows the deputies arriving on scene. As soon as the feed starts, you can hear gunshots ringing out in the background as a deputy calls for those responding to "get cover guys, get cover."

From there, another deputy can be seen taking cover behind a building while the other approaches, alerting what appears to be dispatch: "He's shooting. We're getting cover."

The team of deputies then moved along the building in an attempt to get a visual of Lighty. Once spotted, commands like "stop," "drop your weapon," and "do not move" are yelled several times.

Then, more shots can be heard before deputies called for Brandon Boulevard to be shut down. Another round of shots rings out and one of the deputies can be seen responding with what appears to be three shots of his issued firearm.

The video then cuts to another shot of the deputies running through a parking lot and taking cover between cars while trying to keep their eyes on Lighty. One of the deputies alerts the others that Lighty has reloaded his gun before a series of shots can, once again, be heard.

The third and final body camera video clip is another angle of the previously described scene.

“This was an active shooter yesterday,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said during an unrelated press conference Friday. “He had the intentions of inflicting injury, great bodily injury and even death on whoever one of those bullets struck.”

According to the sheriff, Lighty fired 72 shots during the incident. He once again shared his relief that no one was injured by the gunfire.

“That’s 72 opportunities to kill or seriously injure someone in our community or one of those three responding deputies…," Chronister said.

The sheriff's office confirms Lighty had at least two firearms on him during the shooting. They are in the process of getting a search warrant for Lighty's car.

Deputies say it was nearly an hour after Lighty stopped "creating chaos" along the busy road when he ran out of bullets and returned to his car to dial 911.

During the call, the sheriff's office says Lighty expressed that "he was irate" about mental health treatment he recently received at a local hospital. A crisis negotiator stepped in on the call and was able to eventually convince Lighty to step out of the car without the gun and with his hands up.

“Everyone knows I’m the biggest advocate when it comes to mental health treatment and getting those individuals in our community the help that you need,” Chronister said at the time. “But that certainly, not for a fraction of a moment, justifies what this individual did here today by trying to murder three of our deputies that were doing nothing but trying to protect our community.”

The sheriff's office says this is the first time any of their deputies have come in contact with Lighty. They believe he recently moved from South Carolina and has not been in the area long.

Chronister says it is unclear what Lighty's background is but did note that he was "proficient enough with a firearm."

Lighty's girlfriend is said to be the one who alerted deputies to his mental health crisis after seeing him on Facebook Live walking around the parking lot and talking to customers.

During that Facebook Live, Lighty was approached by an employee of the car wash asking him to leave the private property because they were receiving complaints. A back-and-forth ensues and there's a mention of the cops being called before the video cuts off.

That employee is Laz Hernandez, who tells 10 Tampa Bay that a woman approached him saying "some guy was acting real crazy in the parking lot."

According to Hernandez, while the two were interacting, Lighty pulled a gun out and aimed it at his chest before pointing it next to his head and firing off a shot.

"Listen, brother, you don’t wanna go to jail for anything like this," Hernandez says he told Lighty.

That's when things escalated.

"I told my coworker, I said 'bro, this guy is dangerous. Call the police, get everything.' And then behind me I just hear 'boom, boom' and start hearing him pull off shots. I don’t know if he was shooting in the air or where he was shooting. I wasn’t about to turn around and find out," Hernandez said.