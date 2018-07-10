A body was found in a well in Gentilly Saturday night, the New Orleans Fire Department says.

NOFD responded to a call on Florida Avenue and Gibson Street around 9:27 p.m. for a person trapped. A pedestrian was in a wooded area searching for firewood, smelled an odor and saw flies.

He walked over to the area and discovered a body in an open well that was about 8 feet deep, NOFD says.

The victim was retrieved from the well and was pronounced dead by EMS on the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time and has been turned over to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office.

The cause of death is under investigation.

