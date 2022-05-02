Male found dead in vehicle in St. Tammany Parish

Deputies confirm they responded to the Abita Nursery subdivision after gunshots were fired.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office says they're investigating after finding a body in a vehicle in the Abita Nursery subdivision.

The sheriff's office tweeted about "heavy police presence in the Abita Nursery," on Monday evening.

They confirm deputies were dispatched to the area of Pansy and Progress streets, where they were responding to gunshots being heard.

Deputies located one deceased Black male, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his body.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office is in possession of the body, and looking to make a positive identification, and to determine a cause of death.