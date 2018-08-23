NEW ORLEANS – A man missing from Florida is dead after officials identified him as the person who was inside of a truck that was pulled out of the water in New Orleans East.

Traffic was backed up on Wednesday afternoon as far as 9 miles on Interstate 10 near Michoud Boulevard while responders worked to get 70-year-old Gary Leith Neville and his truck out of the water.

Police said Neville’s family reported him missing August 19. Neville reportedly said he was going on an in-state trip and that he would be home by Aug. 17, but had not returned.

A preliminary report from police said the Search and Rescue team was called out Tuesday but was unable to locate the truck. The team returned Wednesday, and officials said Neville was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Neville's official cause of death still remains under investigation.

© 2018 WWL