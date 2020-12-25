Body found in New Orleans East car trunk on Christmas Eve: NOPD

A driver found the body after noticing the car on the side of the I-10 Service Road on the southern side of the highway, near Basinview Drive.

NEW ORLEANS — A person was found dead in the trunk of a car in New Orleans East on Christmas Eve, a police spokesperson said.

A driver found the body after noticing the car on the side of the I-10 Service Road on the southern side of the highway, near Basinview Drive.

Kenneth Jones, with New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division, said the victim was male, but Jones did not say how old the victim was.

WWLTV.com learned about the killing minutes before Christmas Day when members of Jones sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

