Body found outside wharf in French Quarter

Police received a call at 7:47 a.m. about an unresponsive person found between two train cars

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating what they are calling an "unclassified death" in the French Quarter.

Police received a call at 7:47 a.m. about an unresponsive person found between two train cars outside the Governor Nicholls Street Wharf, which is in the 400 block of Saint Peter Street.

Police tell us the person was declared dead at the scene. No other information is available at this time.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.