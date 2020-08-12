Body of missing Destrehan woman found

Anna Mae Chauvin, 71, had been missing since Saturday and search crews were underway to find her.

DESTREHAN, La. — The body of a missing Destrehan woman was found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.

Anna Mae Chauvin, 71, had been missing since Saturday and a search party was underway to find her.

Chauvin was initially reported as having last been seen at Lakeside Mall on Saturday. She was said to possibly be confused or unaware of her surroundings so her case was given a high priority.

A later report revised to say that Chauvin was last seen at 10:15 p.m. Saturday walking in the 600 block of Carolyn Drive in Destrehan.

Crews from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office began searching along with a canine search team - Louisiana Search and Rescue.

Tuesday, with the assistance of a local helicopter company, Ms. Chauvin's body was located in a wooded area just north of new Sarpy and west of Destrehan near a drainage pumping station.

Detectives went to the area and recovered the body. No foul play is suspected, but the sheriff's office is trying to preserve the integrity of the investigation.