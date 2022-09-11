Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor

Truong beat out two other candidates, including the eight-year incumbent, to become Bogalusa's youngest mayor-elect in history.

BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night.

“Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” Truong said.

When the numbers came in, it was the victory speech the 23-year-old used to thank supporters after a campaign he says was tough and often met with skepticism.

“You always have to meet with community leaders. That’s the first thing that you do with somebody who is running for office,” Truong said. “More than one laughed at me in my face when I said that I was running for mayor.”

Truong says he’s the youngest person to be elected mayor in Bogalusa and the second youngest statewide. He says his age doesn’t weaken his ability.

“I have experience working with people who differ in opinion. That’s all of us. We all do. I think it’s just a difference in how you handle it,” Truong said.

When student body president of Washington University in St. Louis, Truong says he decided to run for mayor after seeing people back home complain about the quality of life. Those complaints included crime, a lack of youth programs, and struggling businesses. Those complaints are now priorities.

“I just wanted to come home and make a difference, use my skillset to bring more to the table,” Truong said.

Voters made it possible. According to the Washington Parish Registrar of Voters Office, there are 6,658 registered voters in Bogalusa.

According to polls, 3,111 of those voted. Truong picked up 56% of that, beating out two other candidates, including eight-year incumbent, Mayor Wendy Perrette.

“I am disappointed in the results of course, but it’s obvious that God has a different plan for me and I’m at peace with that,” Mayor Perrette said.

In a concession statement on election night, Perrette questioned whether Truong has the skill set to lead and unite the city but is hopeful he will.

“I would like for this to be a smooth transition,” Perrette said. “It’s best for all of our citizens.”

Truong knows there are challenges ahead, especially with the city’s recent spike in crime. He wants his election to be a turning point.

“I think that the only want to improve Bogalusa was to take our city in a new direction with new leadership,” Truong said.

Truong currently works in policy at the Urban League of Louisiana, a nonprofit in New Orleans. He’ll transition to Bogalusa City Hall at the beginning of the year when he is sworn in.