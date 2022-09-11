23-year-old upsets incumbent Bogalusa mayor

Perrette comes in third to challenger Tyrin Truong

BOGALUSA, La. — The City of Bogalusa has a new, young, mayor ready to take on new challenges.

Truong defeated Perrette with 56 percent of the vote placing Perrette third in the race.

“I’m honestly at a loss for words. This campaign was never about me, it was about building a better Bogalusa and a better city and I’m glad everybody got out to vote because it was a team effort, truly a team effort,” said Bogalusa Mayor-Elect Tyrin Truong.

Perrette conceded to Truong in her post-election statement.

“I will look back on my years of service to all the citizens of Bogalusa as among the best in my life,” said Perrette, 47, who served three terms on the Bogalusa City Council before being elected mayor in 2014. “We accomplished a lot and there is so much more to be done, but the people of this community have always risen to and overcome any challenge. I’m confident they will continue to do so.

“I wish the mayor-elect well, but young Tyrin has demonstrated repeatedly during this campaign that he lacks the skills necessary to lead and unite our city,” Perrette said. “I pray I am wrong. During the transition period, I will help in any way that I can. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Bogalusa for the last 20 years, and I’ll continue to do what I can to make our community a better place.”