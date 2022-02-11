Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting

“It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said.

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”

In a statement, Albany High School Principal Sammie Lacara, tells WWLTV, “Due to continued concerns for the safety of our fans, athletes, and staff, Albany High School decided to pursue a forfeit with our district committee.”

Lacara continues, “We appreciate the efforts of the Bogalusa High School administration, local law enforcement, as well as the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, to create as safe an environment as possible.”

“However, in the end, we still felt it was in the best interest of everyone involved to forfeit this particular game.”

Last month, a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside B.H.S stadium during the fourth quarter of Bogalusa’s homecoming game.

That shooting prompted Louisiana High School Athletic Association to move this Friday’s game from B.H.S to a “neutral” location.

However, Mayor Perrette objected to LHSAA’s decision and pleaded with the organization to move the game back to B.H.S.’s home field for their final game of the season. Perrette even said she would pay for added security at the game herself to alleviate LHSAA and Albany High School safety concerns.

LHSAA officials later reversed their decision and announced the Bogalusa-Albany game would be played at Bogalusa High School. That reversal led to Albany High School officials announcing they are forfeiting Friday’s season finale game.