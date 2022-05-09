Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash

Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1 a.m. when they were hit at the corner of Sullivan drive and East 7th street.

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign.

None of the women were seriously injured.

“This could have been much worse, and I’m grateful to the Bogalusa Police officers, Sheriff’s Office, other first responders, and witnesses to the collision who stopped to help,” Perrette said. “My friends and I were very fortunate. I’ve been examined by medical professionals and will be seeking additional treatment for my injuries, but I expect to be back at work on Tuesday. I wish everyone a safe Labor Day holiday. I’ll be resting and recuperating!”

The driver of the vehicle that hit them was taken to the hospital.

Bogalusa Police are investigating the crash.