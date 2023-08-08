x
Bogalusa motorcyclist killed in Washington Parish crash

A two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 21 at Paige Road claimed the life of a 29-year-old Bogalusa man aboard a late-model Kawasaki Tuesday afternoon.
BOGALUSA, La. — A two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 21 at Paige Road in Washington Parish claimed the life of a 29-year-old Bogalusa man aboard a late-model Kawasaki motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police investigators claimed Beau Bowman struck the side of a 2003 Toyota Camry when the driver failed to yield and rolled onto LA Hwy 21 from Paige Road directly in front of his bike.

Bowman was transported to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet during impact.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured during the crash.

