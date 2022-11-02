Bogalusa murder suspect on the run for months, caught in Maine

According to the Bogalusa Police Department, Christian Myers was identified as the suspect in the August 23rd homicide of Veronique Allen.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A man wanted by Bogalusa Police on an arrest warrant in the murder investigation of Veronique Allen is now in police custody in Maine.

According to the Bogalusa Police Department, Christian Myers was identified as the suspect in the August 23rd homicide of Allen.

Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest for Principal to First Degree Murder, Principal to Assault by Drive-by Shooting among other charges.

Investigators say Myers lived in Houston Texas and has been evading police since the murder. His name was then entered into the National Crime Information Center, a national database of wanted persons.

Myers’ time on the run came to an end on Tuesday, when he was involved in an altercation in Scarborough, Maine. Police there were called to a business about a disturbance and Myers was identified. Scarborough police ran his name through N.C.I.C. and Myers was arrested as a fugitive from Bogalusa.

Myers will be extradited back to Louisiana to face charges. The investigation is ongoing, and it is believed at least two other suspects were with Myers when Allen was shot. Police are still gathering evidence that could identify the other suspects.