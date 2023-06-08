Boil water advisory for all of east bank of Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish released a boil water advisory on Thursday night for the east bank, after a power loss at a water plant there.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish released a boil water advisory on Thursday night for the east bank, after a power loss at a water plant there.

In the statement, officials said the warning is, "a precautionary measure due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to repeated power surges and outages at the water treatment plant."

The parish also issued the following advice for those in that area:

"All residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling or disinfecting it first, or use bottled water. Boiled, disinfected, or bottled water should be used before drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and in food preparation until further notice. Boil the water for a one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.

OR

Disinfect the water by mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consumption. Mix it thoroughly.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk and should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

For additional information, please contact the Jefferson Parish East Bank Water Treatment Plant at (504) 838-4312."

