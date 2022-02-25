Boil water advisory issued for areas of St. John Parish, officials say

As of 6:30 a.m., Reserve, Garyville & Mt. Airy residents may not have water due to an unforeseen water main break, according to the parish message.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of St. John Parish, a message from parish officials said early Friday morning.

Due to the outage, the following schools are closed and classes are canceled, East St.John Prep which includes Connections, Redirection, & Laplace Middle Grades 6-8, STEM, East St. John High (Godchaux Campus), Fifth Ward, Garyville/Mt. Airy and their Early Childhood program.

"Utilities is working tirelessly to repair an unforeseen water line break," the message said. "Due to the severity of repairs, Garyville and Mt. Airy are now experiencing no water pressure."

The water outage may last until the afternoon, officials said.

When water is restored to residents, they will be under a boil water advisory until further notice, officials said.

"This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health which is estimated to be in 48 hours," officials said.

People using running water in that area should use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.