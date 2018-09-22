A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sewerage and Water Board, water pressure dropped after a momentary loss of power to a water distribution pump at the Carrollton Water Plant shortly before 2 p.m. Water pressure quickly stabilized but not before causing a pressure gauge to register below 20 per square inch, the Sewerage and Water Board says.

Boil water advisories are issued out of caution when the water pressure drops below 20 psi resulting in the possibility for contaminants to entire the pipe, the agency says.

The boil water advisory is to remain in effect until further notice. The Sewerage and Water Board says it will notify residents when the advisory is lifted.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

