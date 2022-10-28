Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of St. John Parish

A boil water advisory is in effect for residents and businesses along Main Street from LA 44 to south of the Railroad Crossing.

A water outage prompts a boil water advisory for parts of St. John the Baptist Parish.

This morning, a boil water advisory is in effect for residents and businesses along Main Street from LA 44 to south of the railroad crossing by Airline Highway.

Parish utilities say workers had to make emergency repairs to a water main and as a result, the area will lose water for an estimated 4 to 6 hours.

Areas impacted include:

- Main Street from Airline to Broussard

- Madewood from Melrose to Chatsworth

- Main Street from LA 44 to south of Railroad Crossing by Airline