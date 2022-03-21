Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Terrebonne

Earlier today residents may have experienced low water pressure while the repairs were being made.

GARYVILLE, La. — A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for Garyville and Mt. Airy due to a leak in the system. Earlier today residents may have experienced low water pressure while the repairs were being made.

Officials say the water has been restored to the area, but the advisory will remain in place until tests come back showing it's safe to consume, typically about 48 hours after the advisory is issued.

Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil before consuming.