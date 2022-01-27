Boil water advisory issued for the entire Town of Abita Springs

A contractor broke a 6-inch water main on Thursday, releasing water pressure and making the boil water advisory necessary, a statement from the Town of Abita said.

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — The Town of Abita Springs has issued a water boil advisory for the entire town of Abita Springs on Thursday.

"A precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Town of Abita Springs Water Department," officials said.

Crews with the Abita Springs Public Works Department will work as quickly and as safely as possible to restore the water pressure Thursday, the release said.

"Customers in the affected area should treat all water for drinking or culinary purposes by boiling water for one (1) minute in a clean container. (The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil)," the release said. "We appreciate your patience and understanding while our water supply personnel are working diligently to restore the system to normal operation as quickly as possible. It is our top priority that The Town of Abita Springs supply quality safe drinking water to all."