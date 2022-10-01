Boil water advisory issued for Lower Lafitte area of Jefferson Parish

People in affected areas are advised to not drink water without boiling and disinfecting it first.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Water Department and Louisiana Department of Health are issuing a Boil Water Advisory for the Lower Lafitte area of Jefferson Parish due to a broken water main.

According to a press release, residents are urged not to drink without disinfecting or boiling it first or to just use bottled water.

The released also stated that boiled, disinfected, or bottled water should not only just be used before drinking, but also brushing your teeth, washing dishes, ice making, and food preparation until further notice.

"Boil the water for a one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another," the release said. "Or disinfect the water by mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consumption. Mix it thoroughly. "

The release said infants, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems may be at increased risk and should seek advice from their health care providers.

The advisory will stay in effect until water samples meet potable standards.