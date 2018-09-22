A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans Sunday afternoon.

The advisory was issued Saturday after water pressure dropped following a momentary loss of power to a water distribution pump at the Carrollton Water Plant shortly before 2 p.m.. Water pressure quickly stabilized but not before causing a pressure gauge to register below 20 per square inch, the Sewerage and Water Board says. The agency notes that whenever water pressure drops below 20 psi, boil water advisories are issued out of precautionary measure.

Sunday, water samples from the Lower Ninth Ward tested negative for contamination resulting in the advisory to be lifted and the water deemed safe to consume.

Customers in other areas of the city were not affected.

