ST. CHARLES PARISH – The boil water advisory issued in St. Charles Parish Wednesday has been rescinded for some areas, but remains in effect for others.
According to a release from the parish government, the boil water advisory has been rescinded for Destrehan and St. Rose, south of the Canadian National Railroad. However, all areas north of the Canadian National Railroad in New Sarpy, Destrehan and St. Rose are still under a boil advisory.
The following schools are still affected:
- New Sarpy Elementary
- Ethel Schoeffner Elementary
The boil water advisory was issued after a contractor damaged a distribution water main in New Sarpy, according to parish officials. The damage caused low water pressure in a portion of the water supply.
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)