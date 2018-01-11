ST. CHARLES PARISH – The boil water advisory issued in St. Charles Parish Wednesday has been rescinded for some areas, but remains in effect for others.

According to a release from the parish government, the boil water advisory has been rescinded for​​​​​ Destrehan and St. Rose, south of the Canadian National Railroad. However, all areas north of the Canadian National Railroad in New Sarpy, Destrehan and St. Rose are still under a boil advisory.

The following schools are still affected:

New Sarpy Elementary

Ethel Schoeffner Elementary

The boil water advisory was issued after a contractor damaged a distribution water main in New Sarpy, according to parish officials. The damage caused low water pressure in a portion of the water supply.

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

© 2018 WWL