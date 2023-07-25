x
Boil water advisory issued for part of St. Tammany Parish

Credit: St. Tammany Parish

COVINGTON, La. — A boil water advisory was issued in St. Tammany Parish on Tuesday. 

The Faubourg Coquille System includes neighborhoods off of LA 1085 in Covington.

The advisory was issued on Tuesday after a contractor performing work near LA 1085 and LA 21 damaged a water main. This damage lead to a loss of water pressure in the area, according to St. Tammany Parish officals. 

St. Tammany Parish government posted a photo of the impacted areas to social media. 

