Boil water advisory issued for part of St. Tammany Parish

COVINGTON, La. — A boil water advisory was issued in St. Tammany Parish on Tuesday.
The Faubourg Coquille System includes neighborhoods off of LA 1085 in Covington.
The advisory was issued on Tuesday after a contractor performing work near LA 1085 and LA 21 damaged a water main. This damage lead to a loss of water pressure in the area, according to St. Tammany Parish officals.
St. Tammany Parish government posted a photo of the impacted areas to social media.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.