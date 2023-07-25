Boil water advisory issued for part of St. Tammany Parish

The Faubourg Coquille System includes neighborhoods off of LA 1085 in Covington.

COVINGTON, La. — A boil water advisory was issued in St. Tammany Parish on Tuesday.

The Faubourg Coquille System includes neighborhoods off of LA 1085 in Covington.

The advisory was issued on Tuesday after a contractor performing work near LA 1085 and LA 21 damaged a water main. This damage lead to a loss of water pressure in the area, according to St. Tammany Parish officals.

St. Tammany Parish government posted a photo of the impacted areas to social media.

Precautionary Boil Advisory: Today, July 25, a contractor performing work near LA 1085 & LA 21 damaged a water main, causing a loss of water pressure in the area. pic.twitter.com/nQtAzbmiZL — St. Tammany Parish (@STPGOV) July 25, 2023