NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board has issued a boil water advisory for the West Bank of New Orleans, effective as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Residents in the West Bank are advised to boil their tap water before drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth until further notice.

S&WB officials said a drop in water pressure occurred Monday morning while crews were making a repair on Mardi Gras Boulevard. Officials did not say if the drop in pressure was due to a break in a water line there.

The advisory affects all of Algiers. See the S&WB interactive map of the advisory here.

Water samples from the West Bank will now to the state health department to be tested and cleared. This typically takes 24 hours.

People living in the affected areas were instructed to follow the advice below:

Don't consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Boil water for one minute in a clean container before using.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don't use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

Be careful bathing

If you're a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.

Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.

Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.

Do laundry as usual.

