NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A new book details the 1973 deadly fire at a New Orleans gay bar that killed 32 patrons.

Robert Fieseler's book is called "Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation."

As a gay man, Fieseler says he thought he knew a lot about the gay liberation movement. But then in 2013, his journalism professor told him about the fire.

Writing the book was also a way to reconnect with a gay relative whose death had been an important turning point in Fieseler's life.

About halfway into the four-year process of writing the book, a gunman killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Florida, lending his book greater emotional urgency. Fieseler says it also spurred new sources to come forward.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.